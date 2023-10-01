Find property
Invest
Short-term
Find agencies
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
school
News
Bargain buy: Dirt-cheap concrete slab in once-bustling ghost town
News
Geelong school site could supply 100-plus new homes
A former northern suburbs school has become one of Geelong’s largest in-fill development sites as the state government moves to sell it off.
News
East Murray Area School in Mindarie listed for sale five years after closure
A former country SA school, which was known for operating in the middle of an isolated paddock without phone and limited internet reception for almost 60 years, is up for grabs.
News
New school announced for northwest Sydney’s Midtown MacPark
A 750 student primary school has been announced for a new suburb in north western Sydney.
4 articles found
Viewing 1 - 4
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.