Geelong school site could supply 100-plus new homes

A former northern suburbs secondary school has become one of Geelong’s largest in-fill development sites as the state government moves to sell it off.

The 7.3ha Flinders Peak school site at 97 Hendy St, Corio, has been listed for sale, with agents touting its development potential.

The site, previously known as Corio North High School, is zoned for general residential use and has a 105m frontage to Hendy St.

Gross Waddell ICR agent Glenn Ye said the prized zoning offered significant scale and development flexibility, with the potential to build 124 residential lots.

But the flexibility means developers could also consider a higher density townhouse project, medical or childcare uses, he said.

The property is surrounded by existing housing on two sides, with a recreation reserve and a rehabilitation facility along its southern boundary.

Gross Waddell ICR agents Danny Clark, Andrew Waddell and Mr Ye have been appointed to manage the tender process, which closes on May 23.

The agents expect interest for the property to be circa $11m, Mr Ye said.

It’s the final vacant former school site to be listed for sale by the government after the merger of schools in the northern suburbs led to the creation of Northern Bay College.

The government earned more than $12m through the sale of the old Corio South and Rosewall school yards in 2021 and 2022.

New owners of the previous site to sell in Corio hit a hurdle last year after Geelong council labelled a $50m housing project a “significant over-development”.

Melbourne developer Deniz Sivasli’s Edenville group is behind the project, backed by a consortium that includes former casino mogul James Packer and investment guru Joe Gersh.

The affordable housing development on the former Rosewall Primary School site on Sharland Rd would include 108 dwellings and the creation of new reserves.

VCAT will decide the fate of the project.

The 4.71ha site at 140-150 & 152-156 Colac Rd and 246-248 South Valley Rd, Highton, is being offered by private sale.

Colliers, Geelong agents Chris Nanni and Ben Young are handling the sale of the residential zoned land.

The irregular-shaped property has more than 211m of combined street frontages and suites multiple mixed use and residential development outcomes.

German supermarket chain Kaufland had interest in the property in 2019 but Geelong’s council rejected its development plans, despite “in principle” support from city planners.

Kaufland ultimately pulled out of the Australian market before developing any stores.