New school announced for northwest Sydney’s Midtown MacPark

A 750 student primary school has been announced for a new suburb in north western Sydney.

The school will be build at Frasers Property’s Midtown MacPark community at Macquarie Park.

The State Government says the “vertical school” will include a rooftop recreation area, library, play spaces on each floor and covered outdoor learning areas. It will also be available for public use outside of school hours.

The master planned community will also have a 3300sq m central Village Green park with a community centre, social enterprise cafe, children’s playground and landscaped amphitheatre, along with a pay-as-you-go commercial pool and gym.

The development of the school means the 6000 plus residents of Midtown MacPark will have access to educational facilities ranging from childcare all the way to university.

Midtown MacPark will have two childcare centres, one operated by Montessori Academy within the precinct’s MAC Residences apartment building, and another located near the new primary school.

The Montessori Academy recently had their fit-out development application approved by Ryde City Council and anticipates opening in early 2025.

Macquarie University is also located 600m from Midtown MacPark.

Frasers Property Australia’s development director Scott Clohessy said confirmation of the new primary school meant future residents and prospective buyers can feel confident in choosing Midtown MacPark as a place to raise their families.

“With childcare, and now a primary school, within their own neighbourhood, Midtown residents can be confident that their children’s educational needs will all be met without the need to leave their suburb,” he said.

“This is what walkability and liveability is all about.”

Midtown MacPark is located near Macquarie Park and North Ryde and 500m from the new Macquarie University Metro station.

It is described as an “all-electric mixed tenure community designed for 100 per cent walkability” and has been awarded a 6-Star Green Star Communities rating from the Green Building Council of Australia. Provision for a car share scheme, solar power and the reuse of stormwater are just some of the other environmentally friendly features.

Interested buyers can choose an apartment within the Soul or MAC buildings and move in early next year.

There will also be the landmark Treehouse building which is set for completion in late 2025.