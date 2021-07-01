Buy
Golden Century, Chinatown, Sydney dynasty ends with $50 million building sale to developers
News
Former home of Melbourne’s first pizzeria, Toto’s Pizza House, for lease
A Lygon St institution and International Pizza Hall of Famer is up for lease.
News
Historic Olinda restaurant Coonara Springs formerly owned by opera singer tunes back into market
The Dandenong Ranges “Coonara Springs” restaurant previously owned by a well-known opera singer is back on the market after selling late last year.
News
Coonara Springs: Olinda restaurant sells after two years on market
One of the oldest restaurants in the Dandenong Ranges, once owned by a world renowned opera singer, has been sold after two years battling Covid conditions.
News
Inner city Sydney landmark at 308-310 Liverpool Street up for sale
This new listing provides a rare opportunity to own a landmark building in the heart of Sydney.
News
Premises of Lindt Cafe in Martin Place up for lease seven years after terrorist siege
The retail premises of Sydney’s Lindt Cafe has become available for lease nearly seven years after a terrorist siege that ended in a deadly shootout with police.
News
Site of iconic Cav’s Steakhouse has been put back on the market
The steakhouse was set to return as the anchor of a 13-storey apartment project, but the developer has put the undeveloped land back on the market.
News
Adelaide eateries in Chinatown gobbled up for multimillion-dollar prices
Adelaide’s Chinatown district has proved popular among investors in recent weeks, with two buildings on a popular dining strip in the area selling in multimillion-dollar deals.
News
Investors circling Kosaten site sale
With its new long lease, prestige location, historic sandstone building and a top quality tenant, this Castray Esplanade property is expected to be a hit at auction.
News
Eureka Skydeck, restaurant sell for almost $60m in mega deal
Melbourne’s iconic Eureka Skydeck and restaurant have notched a mega deal in a record-breaking sale.
