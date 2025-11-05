Award-winning Brae restaurant site freehold for sale in Birregurra

The home of one of the world’s best restaurants, Brae, has hit the market on the outskirts of foodie destination Birregurra.

The landmark freehold property is expected the whet the appetite of key hospitality players and high-net worth lifestyle buyers seeking a foothold in the district.

Brae will continue to operate its multi-award winning restaurant and luxury accommodation business, with the existing lease forming part of the acquisition.

National brokerage firm HTL Property is handling the expressions of interest campaign in the freehold at 4277-4285 Cape Otway Rd, Birregurra.

Victorian director Scott Callow said it was expected to fetch circa $5m.

As well as the restaurant, the tenanted portion of the picturesque country property includes six architecturally designed guest suites and a working organic farm whose produce informs Brae’s menu.

The adjoining 4ha of vacant land, zoned rural living zone, provides scope for further expansion or a separate development, with concept plans in place for a wellness and accommodation precinct.

It is available to purchase separately from the main property.

Mr Callow said Brae had several options left on its lease, providing immediate income alongside long-term development potential.

“The tenant’s global reputation, combined with the flexibility of the site and its proximity to major tourism routes makes this a standout offering in the national investment landscape,” he said.

The property sits at the gateway to the Great Ocean Road and Otway National Park in a region that attracts more than 2 million visitors a year.

Brae owner and chef Dan Hunter has turned the Birregurra farm, formerly home to George Biron’s Sunnybrae restaurant, into international destination in its own right since opening for business in 2013.

His restaurant has been named among the world’s top 50 and is also the first Australian eatery to earn a three-star rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

It produces 90 per cent of stone fruit, citrus, berries, vegetables, nut grain crops, olives and honey on site, as well as milling and baking its own bread.

The luxury accommodation, designed by Six Degrees Architects, is similarly carbon neutral and features recycled materials, solar and a worm farm waste water system.

“It could generate interest from far and wide but we certainly think there’ll be interest from those that know the asset and like the idea of owning something of that sort of nature,” Mr Callow said.

“The accommodation is very special and obviously the sustainability of the whole operation and the fact that they grow so much of the product for the restaurant.”

Expressions of interest close on December 10.