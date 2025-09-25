Paris calling: How these Aussie entrepreneurs have found success in the French capital

For many people, the idea of moving to the French capital and starting a business sounds like a fairytale worthy of ‘Emily in Paris’ or similar.

After all, the wow worthy city is a global hub for art, fashion, and culture, drawing millions of tourists each year. But beneath the romantic surface lies a burgeoning business world in which a new wave of Aussie entrepreneurs are not only surviving, but thriving. From the art gallery maven to the holiday rental guru, these savvy business owners have taken the ultimate leap and turned their Parisian dreams into bona fide success stories.

Galerie Miranda

Born and educated in Melbourne, Miranda Salt’s journey to becoming a Paris art gallery maven began not in a Parisian salon but in the bustling world of publishing. After studying political science at Melbourne University, she made the move to Paris in 1995.

“The decision to move to Paris was a “life ambition —I wanted to live in a fast-paced, stimulating environment for the arts, the press, politics,” she said. “And I have never regretted it.”

Over two decades, she built a career in French media and culture, curating for photography galleries and immersing herself in the city’s arts scene, before deciding to utlilise her years of experience in her own venture.

Launched in 2018, Galerie Miranda, represents established non-French artists with a focus on women and features a range of styles from rare vintage to contemporary works. And while the gallery has become a fixture in the city’s cultural landscape. Miranda admits that it hasn’t been an easy ride to get there.

“Paris can be tough and stressful,” said the arts entrepreneur. “Doing business here requires perseverance, but it is an exceptional city otherwise.”

Having lived there for so long, she had some advantages as a “non-native” business owner, including French citizenship and a long-standing understanding of the French administration and business landscape. However, she notes that financial muscle and a good relationship with a local bank are still essential for anyone looking to open a business.

Despite the challenges, she has no regrets. “Paris is an exceptional city for cultural projects,” she enthused, noting how the government, businesses, and the public all support culture.

Looking to the future, rather than over-stretching into international expansion, Miranda plans to “continue to develop boutique pop-up operations in strategic client destinations such as Switzerland, Sweden and the south of France.”

The Champagne Dame

An obsession with the story of Napoleon Bonaparte and his connection with Champagne was the unlikely inspiration for Melbourne-born entrepreneur and self-proclaimed “Champagne Dame,” Kyla Kirkpatrick.

“He was almost superstitious about liquoring his men with bellies full of champagne before they went into battle as he thought it made them better fighters,” explained Miss Kirkpatrick. “I read every book there was to read on Champagne, and when I ran out of books I took a chance, bought a one-way ticket to France, and started my life again!”

Kyla took a unique path from the western suburbs of Melbourne to the heart of France’s Champagne region. With a double degree in commerce and arts, she began a corporate career in finance, but her true passion lay in the history of Champagne. “My true love and inspiration…was not the champagne!” she explained. “It was the incredibly rich history of the region — a history linked to war, the clergy, a lot of famous characters and famous families.”

Recruited by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy — before becoming one of the world’s few ‘Champagne Ambassadors’ — she then turned her passion and extensive knowledge into creating her own businesses: the Champagne Dame, which runs educational tours in Paris and out to the Champagne region in addition to champagne masterclasses, Emperor Champagne — the stockist of the largest range of champagne for sale online in the Southern Hemisphere.

Today, she divides her time between Australia and Paris, running both businesses and planning an exciting calendar of expansion and growth.

“We have so many exciting plans,” she revealed. “We will look at our first retail concept store next year to specialise in Champagne with a tasting room. We have had a generous offer to globalise Emperor Champagne into other countries with the first store being in Paris. It’s all very exciting, but I am taking my time right now to get the strategy right…and then the world is our oyster, which handily goes perfectly with champagne!”

Curious Creature Productions

True to the city’s inextricable connection to all things romance-related, former Sydney-based creative director, Jimi Dhalluin-Goninan, found himself relocating to Paris for amour.

“Not to sound like a cliche, but I moved to Paris for love — work and business was secondary!” said the former ACON employee and fundraising event organiser.

After becoming involved with a French-American theatre company, The Big Funk, he quickly spotted an opportunity in the city’s large Anglo community and launched Curious Creature Productions in 2022.

Specialising in ‘drink and play’ style events — where audiences can mingle with actors while enjoying staged play readings, food, and wine — Jimi and his team have, in less than three short years, built up a following of loyal regulars at their events. But, as with any business, there have been challenges.

“The bureaucracy here can be gruelling at times,” he admitted. “However, I am lucky to have the help of my French husband in navigating all the paperwork and making sure that all the right boxes were ticked.

“Logistically, there was also a bit of a steep learning curve, as I was now producing events myself. Unexpected problems would crop up: issues with lighting, performing in a heatwave without air conditioning…butI learned to have contingencies in place to keep the show running smoothly. Fortunately, through the support of my friends in the theatre community, I was able to find the right team to help me make that possible.”

Despite the hurdles, the company has been a success, with most shows now selling out weeks in advance. His only regret is not starting sooner. “The main regret I have is not starting Curious Creatures earlier,” he says, describing the daunting prospect of building something from scratch.

Now, Jimi plans to expand the program to include fully staged productions in Paris and at the Avignon festival with an eye on taking shows to the Edinburgh Fringe in Scotland.

Petite Paris

Growing up in sunny Sydney, Regina Ferreira built a business in Paris around the concept of authentic human connection. Her career in public relations and marketing began in the early 2000s, but it was a 2007 trip to Paris that changed everything. She fell in love with a traditional, family-run guesthouse and its warm, intimate atmosphere. “I fell in love instantly with the warmth and intimacy of the traditional family run guesthouse,” she recalled.

The hosts, who became lifelong friends, inspired her to launch Petite Paris in 2009 — a “human-first” service that goes beyond a typical booking site.

“I think the gap in the market for me always has been maintaining human service and connection especially through travel when you are away from your family and friends,” she explained.

The service offers a handpicked collection of curated apartments and B&Bs, as well as tours and bespoke itineraries, for travellers seeking a local experience. It also provides a meet-up community for guests, particularly solo women travellers, to help them feel safe and connected.

A major challenge is managing guest expectations, as traditional Parisian guesthouses are much more intimate and “real” than a typical boutique hotel. Regina says her Aussie upbringing gave her an easy-going, positive attitude that helps her connect with both hosts and guests: “I am one of them too! And I think that in itself, is what gives my service the extra personal edge.”

Now, 16 years on from launching Petite Paris, Regina has no regrets about the way the business has evolved. Indeed, the go-getter

“My plan now is to expand organically,” she revealed. “This means other French cities around Paris (I have a few in the works) and even Australia. I also have guests who are now considering starting B&Bs in their own homes, so there could also be something there to assist them with those. But for now, the focus is about outreach, more brand and service awareness and also about taking care of the guests I already have.

“I am also connecting with some wonderful Paris-based services that align with my ethos of personal service and authentic insight into everyday Paris and French life. So it’s very much still a French only affair — but with some good old Aussie backbone!”