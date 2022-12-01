Find property
Invest
Short-term
Find agencies
News
Sign in
Join
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Recreation
Market Insights
Is the humble Aussie bowlo an endangered species?
Buying & Selling
Investor cuts $7m deal for axe-throwing club
The future of the Gold Coast Lumber Punks branch and other tenants including a long-standing fruit market is on the chopping block with the offmarket sale of a prominent Miami site.
Buying & Selling
Risdon Park paintball fields and caravan park up for grabs
If you’ve ever fantasised about owning a paintball field, now is your chance to turn that dream into a reality. Here’s how.
Market Insights
Western Sydney Lakes promises city’s newest waterfront destination
A new western Sydney lifestyle location is promising a waterfront, public lakes, beaches and waterside dining, close to the Western Sydney International Airport.
4 articles found
Viewing 1 - 4
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.