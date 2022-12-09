realcommercial.com.au logo
Western Sydney Lakes promises city’s newest waterfront destination

News
James MacSmith
First published 09 December 2022, 5:31pm

Western Sydney Lakes will be turned into a world class waterway.

A new western Sydney lifestyle location is promising a waterfront, public lakes, beaches and waterside dining, close to the Western Sydney International Airport.

Western Sydney Lakes (formerly Penrith Lakes) is being transformed to meet the growing recreational needs of Sydneysiders in the west.

“Western Sydney Lakes is entering its next phase of renewal and will transform into a major tourism and recreation destination that will be locally loved,” Jacqueline Vozzo, CEO Western Sydney Lakes

The area is five times the size of Centennial Parklands.

“This will not only be Western Sydney’s playground, but one of the country’s truly iconic attractions that combines the best that a harbour foreshore and beachfront has to offer in the heart of Western Sydney.”

The centrepiece of the vision for Western Sydney Lakes is the Lakehouse proposal – a two-storey iconic pavilion surrounded by a pier, boardwalk and “lake run”, providing a safe swimming space for all.

The area is already home to the Penrith Whitewater Stadium and the Sydney International Regatta Centre, which opened for the 2000 Sydney Olympics

Plans for the new development plans also include an extension of the Great River Walk and construction of a 20km walking and cycleway, with training and racing opportunities for triathlon and cycle clubs.

Western Sydney Lakes has undergone years of rehabilitation to turn it into a pristine, swimmable area.

The new precinct will include beaches, waterfront dining, resort, luxury retail outlets and native wetlands

There is also a proposed Production Precinct, which would include film and TV studios, production stages, filming tanks, construction and design facilities, a film school, as well as an 18-hole golf course and heliport.

The area is five times the size of Centennial Parklands and a NSW government media release said it would contribute “a potential 5000 direct jobs and almost 10,000 indirect jobs”.

“The precinct offers a refreshing climate for people to play, work, relax and visit, with access to fresh water against a panoramic backdrop,” Ms Vosso said.

The Lakes is expected to become a sought-after destination.

“The precinct has the potential to offer a variety of destinations delivering regionally significant openspaces that are supported and enhanced by sustainable mixed use urban development.”

