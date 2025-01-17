Pharrell William’s new $565m project

Man of many talents Pharrell Williams is making a new foray into the unknown as part of a $565m project.

The Happy singer and star of the recent Lego movie Piece by Piece, who has also made a name for himself as a fashion designer with the likes of Louis Vuitton and Adidas and a TV host is making a move into the world of surfing.

Williams is taking on the role of ‘wave pool developer’ for the Atlantic Surf Park at Virginia Beach, in Virginia on the Atlantic Coast of the USA.

The 2.6 acre Wavegarden surf lagoon is part of a larger Atlantic Park entertainment precinct that has been costed at $US350m ($565m).

MORE: Nude artist’s $12m problem

Atlantic Park is said to be where surfing began on the East Coast of America.

Williams or simply Pharell as he is often know, was born in Virginia Beach and is one of the area’s best know celebrities.

“Harnessing the energy of our potential, we have carefully-crafted an experience for surfers, visitors, and long-time residents.” the marketing spiel for the project reads.

“Atlantic Park is a year-round district that is home to a state-of-the-art live entertainment and events venue, creative office space, urban-style residences, and a curated mix of unique shopping and dining – a destination infused with authentic Virginia Beach style.

“As the birthplace of East Coast surfing, Atlantic Park is anchored by the only human-made wave park in the world this close to the actual ocean.”

MORE: Novak Djokovic’s humble $900k ‘retirement’ home

The project is slated to be open to the public for the US summer.

Wavegarden, who is involved with the surf park aspect of the project have just announced Williams’ involvement.

“Opening in early Summer 2025, Atlantic Park in Virginia Beach will introduce the USA’s first Wavegarden Cove and a $350 million mixed-use entertainment complex, in partnership with Virginia Beach native @pharrell,” Wavegraden said in a media release.

MORE: ‘Hate’: Ivanka lifts lid on leaving Donald Trump

“Set to transform the 10.35-acre site of the former Virginia Beach Dome, the park will include a compact 2.67-acre (approximately 10,800 m²) Wavegarden Cove (46 modules), a live entertainment venue, modern offices, residences, and unique shopping and dining options, establishing a year-round coastal destination.”

According to Wavegarden:” With nine surf parks in operation and more than 12 Wavegarden Coves under construction and up to 70 projects in development across 5 continents in the coming years, Wavegarden is considered by discerning investors to be the market leader in the rapidly emerging sector of wave generation technology”.

There are Wavegarden coves at URBNSURF in Sydney and Melbourne.

There has also been a proposal to turn the redundant Subiaco Oval in Perth into a surf park with Wavegarden.

MORE: Huge warning as Aus property market shifts