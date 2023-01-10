Risdon Park paintball fields and caravan park up for grabs

Fancy owning and running a paintball business or caravan park?

Prospective buyers are being offered the rare chance to purchase one or both as a package in Port Pirie’s Risdon Park.

The paintball field at 100 Port Davis Rd is listed with a $225,000 to $247,500 price guide, while the caravan park at 324-330 Three Chain Rd is for sale between $699,000 and $749,000.

Future Realty SA principal Andrew Milne said the properties’ vendors, who had owned them for about 20 and 30 years respectively, were selling them in preparation for retirement.

MORE NEWS

Rare beachfront offering snapped up under the hammer

Where SA homeowners have won the property lotto

Thousands of affordable homes on the chopping block

While both were listed separately, Mr Milne said they could be sold as a package if a buyer was interested.

“Both of those are very unique, you don’t get them on the market very often,” he said.

“For what you’re getting, it’s very good value.

“Because of the fact the owners do want to retire, that’s why they are priced like that.”

The fully-fenced site at 100 Port Davis Rd spans 22.26ha and was set up as a skirmish site so Mr Milne said it could be used for many different purposes, including paintball or a motorbike track.

“It was set up to be used as a place to play skirmish so they’ve built a fortress and there’s a barn there,” Mr Milne said.

“There are a lot of options – of course you’ve got to see what the council will allow.

“As far as I know, it’s all basically ready to go, you just have to open the gate.”

The property is zoned to allow for a skirmish business to be operated there, and it also has toilet blocks and sheds.

Meanwhile, the property at 324-330 Three Chain Rd, known as Hillsview Caravan Park, spans 1.62ha.

Its sale includes the land and its facilities, the business and booking website, as well as a house to allow the new owners to live at the site if they wanted.

The park has powered and unpowered sites, drive-through caravan sites and self-contained units, and can accommodate large motorhome rigs.

It also has a pool and spa area, as well as an undercover barbecue area.

Mr Milne said there was already good interested in the caravan park.

“We have got three interested parties at the moment,” he said.

“I think they want to add to the caravan park – they want to value add to it.”