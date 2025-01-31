World-class catch: Tasmanian fly-fishing estate with a trio of lakes for sale

A one-of-a-kind fly fishing estate, used as a private oasis for two decades in the heart of the Tasmania Central Highlands, has hit the market with a $30 million price tag.

Set across a sprawling 2000ha freehold title in what is known as the Lake Country of Tasmania, London Lakes at 5000 Victoria Valley Road includes Lake Big Jim (378ha), Lake Samuel (228ha) and a plethora of “pools and pondages” which essentially comprise a third lake. The property also has a six bedroom lodge and a four bedroom farmhouse.

Located about a two hour drive from Tasmania, and three hours from Melbourne, sales agent Sam Woolcock from Elders Real Estate Launceston said there was no other world-class estate of its kind and scale in Australia.

“I guess with its privacy, you can probably get a smaller fishery, but you’d be sharing it,” he said.

“You might own one part of the lake or frontage of a fishery, but with this one, you’ve actually got three lakes that are completely private.”

A coveted fly fishing destination, the estate has hosted fly fishing championships at a national and international level, and has been owned by a private syndicate of Sydney families who have used London Lakes as a private holiday destination for their families and friends for 20 years.

The property is being marketed in the US and UK, and Mr Woolcock said he believed it would likely be retained for private use, but there was scope for a commercial venture.

“We really see that it’ll be a high-net-wealth individual who’s looking for something you just can’t buy anywhere in the world,” he said.

“And they’ll probably be very focused on the conservation side, and obviously fly fishing because it’s really one of the only private fisheries in the world where you’ve got wild Brown Trout growing in the lakes.

“It’s quite unique.”

The Lodge accommodation overlooks Lake Samuel and has been built from Tasmanian timbers and field stone.

Highlights of the property include a big, central, stone fireplace, a dining area, parlour and breakfast room, as well as a rod room, a library and under-roof storage areas.

The weatherboard London Marshes Farmhouse on Lake Big Jim features sprawling open decks, an open fire and four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Guides live on the property in a self-contained one bedroom apartment close to the lodge.

Mr Woolcock said the guides were happy to remain post sale, and have been taking prospective buyers fishing.

“Obviously, the guides know the fishery from back to front and so they can show everything about the property – where the trout spawn – and, you know, where all the big fish are and all those sorts of things, different weather conditions, different fly conditions,” he said.

Described in its listing as “a priceless offering of seclusion and security in one of the world’s most pristine natural environments”, London Lakes is also home an array of fauna and flora.

It boasts a native eucalyptus forest, tussock grass and an abundant native wildlife including Tasmanian devils, wombats, wallabies, platypus and echidna and wedge-tailed and sea eagles.

“Legend has it that there may even be a Tassie tiger in there,” Mr Woolcock said.

“It’s all very safe for all sorts of bird species, it is quite special on the conservative conservation side of things as well.”