Noosa Commercial Property News
Noosa commercial property news, commercial real estate market data, business news and insights.
News
Clive Palmer to buy Noosa nudist retreat?
News
Noosa Nudist Retreat hits the market
There is no need to dress up when this property goes to auction.
News
Ex-Olympian buys $250m Noosa Civic shopping centre
Shopping centres are anything but dead if a $250 million purchase “Mean Machine” swimmer Mark Stockwell has just completed in the Queensland city of Noosa is anything to go by.
News
Former Noosa Surf Club could be $15,000 bargain
A piece of Queensland’s surf life saving history has hit the market with a bargain basement price in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the state.
News
Noosa strip named Australia’s best main street
It’s official. Noosa residents have said it for years, and now data from Wotif backs their claim — the beachside strip Hastings St is country’s best street.
News
Australia’s only organic golf course teed up for sale
Australia’s only organic golf course – owned by Billabong surfwear co-founder Rena Merchant – is on the market again. The Kabi Golf Course at Cootharaba, about 20 minutes north of Noosa, was first put up …
News
Buy a slice of Noosa beachfront
The owners of Noosa’s renowned Sails Restaurant plan to sell their prime waterfront site, with expectations the bay-front land will reach $11 million.
News
Noosa ‘back and pumping’ after $21m retail sale
A prominent commercial building in the heart of Noosa has sold for $21 million in a sign the region is “firing on all cylinders”, tourism chiefs and agents say. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
OzProp Holdings buys Noosa Junction Plaza
Noosa’s star quality has proved a powerful carrot for investors, with the Noosa Junction Plaza neighbourhood shopping centre snapped up for $16 million.
