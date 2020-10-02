Noosa Nudist Retreat hits the market

The Noosa Nudist Retreat, which is also known as Noosa Edge Nudist Retreat, is about to hit the market for the first time in almost 20 years

There is no need to dress up when this property goes to auction.

The Noosa Nudist Retreat is about to hit the market, offering 2.5 acres of tropical gardens, a bed and breakfast opportunity, a resort-style pool, a rock cave with spa and massage table, a timber deck for, you guessed it, naked yoga, an adult room and “play areas”, a games room, a “nature gym”, and a nude flying fox, a bocce and garden tennis court and much more.

Owned by Rainer Mueckenberger for 19 years, the retreat has had some risqué press over that time.

In 2017 it was revealed the retreat could no longer advertise in The Australian Naturist (TAN) magazine as it was deemed “too sexualised”.

Too that end, Mueckenberger said he did not care, saying anything goes as long as those involved were respectful.

But it is time to move on, with Mr Mueckenberger planning to make the move to Thailand.

The property has been listed with Harcourts Noosa agents Clint Jensen and Jeremy Krieger, who attended the final, and successful, pitch in their birthday suits.

“Jeremy and I were prospecting (for listings) on Gumtree when the ad for this (the nudist retreat) came up and we thought f–k it, this sounds like us,” Jensen, a self-proclaimed exhibitionist, said.