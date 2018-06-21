Australia’s only organic golf course teed up for sale

The Kabi Golf Course was the brainchild of Billabong co-founder Rena Merchant.

Australia’s only organic golf course – owned by Billabong surfwear co-founder Rena Merchant – is on the market again.

The Kabi Golf Course at Cootharaba, about 20 minutes north of Noosa, was first put up for sale when it closed in 2011 as Merchant battled an ongoing illness, and was put on the market again in 2015 after failing to find a buyer.

But now it could be third time lucky for the pristine 126ha property, which has an 18-hole golf course that has been maintained despite having not serviced golfers for seven years.

Considered Australia’s only organic golf course, with a commitment to using only natural pesticides and fertilisers, the course was Merchant’s dream and operated for 10 years.

The property’s original home remains, and was renovated as a guest entertaining and bar area that overlooks the course and its organic orchard with 1000 fruit trees.

There is a restaurant and event space for 100 guests, a commercial kitchen with all equipment, including a woodfired pizza oven, and there is 41ha of improved pasture, including a dam stocked with fish.

The idyllic bush property, which comprises three lots over three titles, also has a ‘Land for Wildlife’ area set aside for the conservation of local flora and fauna.

Ray White Commercial’s Louisa Blennerhassett, Paul Butler and Paul Forrest are marketing the golf course at 48-59 Kabi Rd and 501 Lake Flat Rd and say it could easily be reinvigorated as a tourist and events destination.

“The owner of this property had a vision to create the world’s first fully organic facility of this kind and has succeeded in bringing it to life,” Blennerhassett says.

“A change in circumstances has brought this property to the market for urgent sale.”

“Add some glamping tents and you have a one-of-a kind events destination,”

The listing also includes a complete back-of-house operation including packing shed, caretaker’s quarters, machinery workshop and wash-down area, along with all equipment.

The golf course is for sale via expressions of interest, which close on July 6.