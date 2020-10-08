Real commercial

Clive Palmer to buy Noosa nudist retreat?

News Corp Australia | 08 OCTOBER 2020
Noosa’s nudist retreat is for sale and Sportsbet has Clive Palmer as the favourite to buy it.
Could it be billionaire businessman Clive Palmer?

Maybe radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands? Or tennis ace Ash Barty?

Sportsbet is putting its money on Palmer as the best bet to buy the Noosa Edge Nudist Retreat, which goes under the hammer on November 6.

Clive Palmer in Townsville endorsing his Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party candidates. Picture: Alix Sweeney.

Palmer is $3.50 to buy the property, followed by Sandilands at $4.50, Liam Hemsworth at $5, and TV personality Sophie Monk at $9.

Barty is an outside chance at $21.

The property is $1.85 to sell for less than $1.05 million and $1.95 to sell for over that amount.

Could Liam Hemsworth be interested in buying Noosa’s nudist retreat? Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.

“Clive has previously invested in Sunshine Coast properties and we reckon this could be right up his alley,” Sportsbet.com.au’s Rich Hummerston says.

“If he does buy it, then we may have to frame a market for the big fella to appear nude on the property.”

The retreat offers just over a hectare of tropical gardens, a separate room for hire at the back of the property, a resort-style pool, a rock cave with spa and massage table, a timber deck for naked yoga, an adult room and “play areas”, a “nature gym” and a nude flying fox.

Anyone for a skinny dip?

The Noosa Nudist Retreat, which is also known as Noosa Edge Nudist Retreat, is about to hit the market for the first time in almost 20 years

The main residence has four bedrooms. There is also a pool house with a games and billiards room, an area for playing bocce and a garden tennis court.

The property has been listed with Harcourts Noosa agents Clint Jensen and Jeremy Krieger, who attended the final, and successful, pitch in their birthday suits.

It’s the first time in two decades the property at 2 Livistona Drive in Doonan has been offered for sale.

This article from the Courier Mail originally appeared as “Revealed: Who the bookies say could buy Noosa’s nudist retreat”.

