Noosa’s century-old Imperial Hotel and art hotel to fetch $20m

A century-old southeast Queensland pub and its adjoining eco-friendly boutique hotel are set to bring in more than $20m as they go up for sale.

Noosa’s Imperial Hotel and adjoining hotel Hola Eumundi, both of which sit metres from the local Eumundi markets which bring in guests from all over the region, have been listed for sale by HTL Property.

The listing comes as Australian pubs have been sold for record prices around the nation, with a Sydney pub earlier this month being listed with a would-be record breaking $175m price tag.

The Imperial Hotel and Hola Eumundi sit on a 5581sq m block which fronts Etheridge Street and Memorial Drive about 20km southwest of central Noosa and the local beach.

B﻿uilt in 1911, The Imperial Hotel is a mainstay of the town, often drawing a celebrity crowd as well s live music and other talent through its beer gardens.

Like most pubs its been hit with a touch of gentrification, now home to the popular Eumundi Distillers and Eumundi Brewery which produce and sell beer on site.

Hola Eumundi, a name many have confused for the Spanish word for hello, is short for House of Local Art. The newly opened boutique hotel has turned a lot of heads since it began operating in December last year. Eumundi is well known as Sunshine Coast hinterland destination with a popular market, adjacent to the hotel and pub.

The hotel boasts 45 individual paintings, 100 ceramic pieces and 12 sculptures made from local artists. The hotel runs on solar power, utilizes rain water and stocks rooms with refillable guests products.

The venue comprises 15 boho-chic rooms which range from $230 per night for a studio with $40 more buying guests a balcony.

HTL Property managing director Andrew Jolliffe said the offering resembled something from the likes of Sydney’s popular beaches.

“The sheer scale and multi-revenue centre complexion of this offering reminds us of the way the Ivy and The Coogee Bay Hotel speak to numerous market segments in one location,” he said. “Being so close to Noosa and enjoying a role as the focal point around which the hinterland communities orbit, means the business enjoys very consistent trade over an elongated period of time; as distinct from being restricted to a concentrated day or two a week.”