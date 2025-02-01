NewsCarosel

Find property
Bunnings hits market with $1.42m yearly return
News
Historic Melbourne buildings home to city's largest bar and games venue is for sale
Want to own a collection of historic buildings in the heart of Melbourne’s Chinatown where the city’s largest bar and games venue would be your tenants? See inside.
News
Office revival puts Dexus back in black
Dexus has come through the worst of the downturn and says that the market for large towers is stabilising, and it can stay on track for Waterfront Brisbane.
News
HMC forms consortium to target hospital company amid funds surge
David Di Pilla’s funds empire is making a big expansion push, and a troubled hospital company is on the agenda.
