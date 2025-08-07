Iconic Pittwater landmark Cottage Point Inn goes up for sale

Sydney’s famous waterfront restaurant where celebrities fly in by seaplane or sail up for lunch is for sale with a $8.5m guide.

The Cottage Point Inn on Pittwater was the destination of choice for the likes of Orlando Bloom, Jerry Seinfeld, Brad Pitt and Cameron Diaz when visiting Sydney.

It is an iconic Pittwater landmark on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, super private with discreet onsite accommodation for guests if required.

The award-winning restaurant sits on a wide waterfront parcel of land, more than 1700sqm in size and included in the sale is the restaurant building, two-self-contained apartments, a timber cottage that rents out for $800 a week and a floating marina for three or four boats.

Once a boatshed and general store that served the small foreshore community the Cottage Point Inn became a restaurant in the 1970s and is now world-famous, known for its long degustation lunches with matching wines and Michelin chefs.

Many guests choose to fly over by seaplane from Rose Bay and enjoy a long lazy lunch with its point-blank view of the water.

Back in 2017 it was chosen by the Princess of Wales sister, Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews while they honeymooned in Sydney.

The property sold in 2020 for around $4m to an investor couple but the restaurant itself has been run for 25 years by Shane and Ali Olesen and they are keen to stay on as tenants under a new owner.

Agent Kevin Whelan, of Kevin Whelan Property and in conjunction with Highland Property Double Bay said the freehold property at Anderson Pl is for sale by expressions of interest.

Whelan said it could suit an investor as it returns 4 per cent net but there is also potential to develop the site or turn it into a luxury home with stunning water views and a north-west aspect. It is also very popular with the boatie community of Pittwater.

” This exceptional offering is ideal for visionary investors, hospitality entrepreneurs, or those seeking an elite private estate with income and world-class views. Just 45 minutes from Sydney CBD, yet a world away in peace, privacy, and natural beauty” Whelan said.

