Byron Bay estate with legendary recording studio going under the hammer

Rockinghorse Studios, about 20 minutes from Byron Bay, is going under the hammer in August. Picture: realcommercial.com.au

An iconic slice of Australian music history that’s played host to rock royalty is slated for auction later this month.

The 28-acre riverside estate at 36 Keys Road, Coorabell, about 20 minutes from Byron Bay, includes a five-bedroom main house and a smaller three-bedroom cottage, and has most recently served as a wedding venue.

But the expansive property is better known for a recording studio where music icons including David Bowie, Elvis Costello and Olivia Newton-John have laid down tracks.

Built in 1992 and initially operated by Alan De Vandra, who owned the property until 2017, Rockinghorse Studios was central to the region’s music scene in Byron’s heady heyday in the early 90s.

The property served as a social hub, drawing musicians and artists from across the region to its world-class production facilities, as well as the days-long parties that sprawled out across the lawns and tennis court.

“It was built when Byron Bay was really the mecca for the alternative counter-culture coming to the area,” said Lara Brauer of First National Byron Bay.

“There’s been some amazing people that recorded there. It became an iconic destination for people to record.”

Aussie artists to record at Rockinghorse include Grinspoon, Sticky Fingers, The Cat Empire and Yothu Yindi, while more recently it’s hosted to bands such as Ocean Alley, Spiderbait and Parkway Drive.

The studio itself was built from locally-sourced timber on the concrete slab of the property’s former garage.

Current owners Taryn and Rob McGregor, who purchased the property with Taryn’s father John Callahan, set about refurbishing the studio when they took ownership, replacing soundproofing and overhauling the audio setup.

It’s recently been complemented by a second smaller recording space, and restoration works also extended to the main house.

Meanwhile the grounds, which were once overgrown with lantana, now feature more than 10,000 native plants.

The property has rural tourism zoning and currently operates as a wedding venue, with permission for up to 20 weddings per year with a capacity of 150 guests.

It also has DA approval for four cabins, a function centre and an additional pool – permissions Ms Brauer described as “very rare”.

Ms Brauer said the property would suit a range of buyers, from families looking for an expansive rural property with a rich history, to investors planning to capitalise on its existing infrastructure with further development.

The auction is scheduled for Thursday 28 August.