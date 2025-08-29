New Coles supermarket leads $14m Eynesbury Village plans

Melbourne Cup winning racehorse owner Aziz ‘Ozzie’ Kheir has offloaded the site of a future major shopping hub in Melbourne’s outer west for about $14m.

In addition to being Resimax Property Group’s founder and managing director, Mr Kheir is part-owner of the 2021 Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant.

His other thoroughbreds have won the Caulfield Cup, the Cox Plate and The Everest in Sydney.

His development firm Resimax have sold the 8ha Eynesbury Village’s first four planned development stages to developer and builder Oreana.

Eynesbury is a suburb within the Melton and Wyndham municipalities with a population of 4000 residents.

While Resimax is still involved with developing Eynesbury itself, Oreana will build the town centre’s first stage.

This is set to include a 3460sq m full-line Coles supermarket, meaning a larger store that generally carries more stock than one with a smaller set-up such as a Coles Local.

Construction of the supermarket is anticipated to commence in mid-2026.

The town centre will also have a Liquorland alongside tenancies such as food and beverage outlets.

“I know there’s been a lot of interest for tenants in the space,” Mr Kheir said.

“We’ll have about eight or nine small eateries in there, a pharmacy, a medical clinic, a gymnasium and a childcare facility.”

Mr Kheir said infrastructure and roads surrounding the town centre’s first stage had been completed.

Eynesbury Village’s stages two to four are currently “draft concepts” which have not yet been finalised, but will be worked on as more homes are built in the area.

The second to fourth stages are slated to consist of additional commercial space, conference facilities and entertainment and community amenities.

Oreana managing director Tony Sass said Eynesbury Village had been designed to meet the day-to-day needs of locals, as well be a catalyst for economic activity and job creation.

Last year, Mr Sass and his brother, Tony – with whom he founded Oreana – were revealed to have splashed about $60m on three Sorrento clifftop mansions.

The properties are believed to have 15 bedrooms between them and a combined size of more than 1ha.

There’s also big plans for Eynesbury’s future with the suburb’s proposed future projects including a luxury hotel and conference centre, day spa, open spaces, walking trails and mountain bike tracks.

The tracks will be designed by mountain bike trail design and construction company, World Trail.

Although no date has been set for the hotel or bike tracks to be developed, Mr Kheir said the hotel would likely have 100 to 150 rooms.

The proposed location is adjacent to the Eynesbury Homestead.

Construction is potentially three to five years away pending the planning and approvals process, Mr Kheir added.

And work could start on the mountain bike tracks in two years or so.

“It will be designed to cater for the younger kids, teenagers out there and big kids at heart,” Mr Kheir said.

World Trail designed and built the well-known Blue Derby mountain bike trails near the town of Derby in Tasmania, which attracts about 50,000 visitors per year.

Outside of Eynesbury, Resimax recently acquired 129ha of land across Melbourne’s northern and western suburbs with three parcels costing more than $200m.

They will eventually be developed into more than 2400 house and land lots with an estimated $1.78bn total end value.

Among the new acquisitions is a 115ha parcel in Beveridge that’s expected to yield more than 2000 residential lots near Resimax’s Talisen estate.

In addition, the company has acquired two sites measuring a combined 14ha across Thornhill Park, in the City of Melton, and Wollert, in the City of Whittlesea.

This includes 403 titled lots which are slated for immediate construction and staged sales to be delivered by Resimax’s building arm, Tick Homes.

“This isn’t just about responding to today’s market, it’s about building a pipeline that will deliver affordable family housing for Melbourne’s growing communities in quick succession,” Mr Kheir said.

Most homes developed by Resimax in Melbourne’s north and west cost between $650,000 and $750,000.

Approximately 240 of Resimax’s new land lots will become build-to-rent homes, the majority of which will be three-to-four bedroom houses.

The residences will be retained and managed by the Resimax-owned real estate agency Leap Real Estate.

Mr Kheir said most of the build-to-rent abodes would charge weekly rents of between $350 to $500.

