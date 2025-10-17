Qld healthcare facility Cotlew Manor fetches $15m

One of southeast Queensland’s most established healthcare investments has sold for $15m under the hammer.

Cotlew Manor, in Ashmore on the Gold Coast, is a family-owned and operated community care facility for more than 20 years.

The 1,862 sqm building sits on a 4,047 sqm landholding and includes 60 rooms across five buildings, accommodating up to 62 residents.

The property provides Specialist Disability Accommodation, community care, and aged care services, generating a net income in excess of $1.4m per annum.

Having been listed for sale with multiple agents, the vendor – initially hesitant to go to public auction – entrusted agents Gregory Bell and Stirling McInnes to drive the campaign which resulted in 85 enquiries, 11 inspections, five offers and three registered bidders.

“This result highlights the continued strength of the healthcare and community care investment sector on the Gold Coast,” said Gregory Bell of RWC Gold Coast.

“Premium, income-generating assets like Cotlew Manor continue to attract strong competition from investors seeking long-term stability and growth.”

Mr McInnes said it was a privilege to represent such a high-calibre asset on behalf of the owners.

“The strong enquiry and competitive bidding reflected the depth of buyer demand for quality healthcare investments and the confidence in the Gold Coast market.”

Cotlew Manor offers multiple future-use options including SDA, respite, aged care, or other healthcare-related operations.

It is within 5km of Southport, Broadbeach, Surfers Paradise, and major medical precincts.