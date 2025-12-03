Opening date revealed for new $1.5bn new Footscray Hospital with major retail precinct

Visitors to the new Footscray Hospital can enjoy retail, hospitality and lifestyle experiences on top of health care when the institution opens next year.

Victorian health minister Mary-Anne Thomas revealed today on ABC Radio that the $1.5bn new Footscray Hospital will open on February 18.

The enormous hospital precinct is being delivered by the Plenary Health consortium, a public-private partnership of Plenary Health, the Victorian state government and Western Health.

The precinct is not only host the largest health infrastructure project in Victoria, it’s set to deliver a retail and hospitality precinct, on top of allied health and a Victoria Univeristy education and research centre.

Fitzroys’ James Lockwood and Franklin Gikas, together with Mitchell Humphreys of Future Proof, have been managing the leasing campaign for the retail and commercial component of the project.

A line-up of well known brands has committed to open in the centre next year, including Schnitz, Zuppa, Alleyway Kitchen and Shuji Sushi.

Continental Hospitality Group will operate the main 700sq m cafe and two satellite kiosks, alongside the social enterprise cafe Youth Projects, a not-for-profit organisation delivering frontline support for disadvantaged young people.

“Over the past decade there’s been a noticeable shift in expectations for retail, hospitality and lifestyle experiences at major health and education institutions,” Mr Lockwood said.

“People expect higher-quality and broader offerings at hospitals when they’re looking to get a coffee or something to eat, to do some quick shopping, or for complementary health and wellness services.

“We’re seeing genuine momentum building around the Footscray Hospital precinct, which is setting a new precedent for those experiences.”

Mr Gikas said hospitality groups have moved early to secure prime sites, knowing this will be one of Melbourne’s busiest and most vibrant mixed-use destinations over the next decade.

“Cafés, grab-and-go food, and quality casual dining options are leading the charge,” he said.

“Hospitality operators have shifted focus to these health and education facilities as they have guaranteed foot traffic.

“In this case, they’re catering not just to hospital staff and visitors, but also to the area’s growing residential and student population.”

The new Footscray Hospital will deliver more than 500 inpatient beds and is expected to serve nearly 15,000 additional patients annually, with an anticipated attendance of around 20,000 more individuals in the emergency department each year than the existing hospital.

The last available space is a substantial 595sq m tenancy that offers exceptional flexibility for a range of uses including showroom, office, medical or large format retail.