Coburg
News
Sydney investor ploughs $21m into Coburg Hill purchase
News
Your chance to own and run Coburg’s iconic Woodlands Hotel
Moreland’s oldest hotel, a Sydney Rd landmark, has hit the market.
News
Coburg North florist, house and apartment a heavenly package
Established florist ‘Flowers of Heaven’ has been bunched with an upstairs apartment and rear house as part of a divine arrangement.
News
New life for Coburg’s former Ferla Social Club
A catering business has found its new base inside the former Ferla Social Club.
News
Pentridge Prison cells to become wine cellars
Former Pentridge Prison cells that once held criminals including Squizzy Taylor and Mark ‘Chopper’ Read will soon house something else that belongs behind bars.
News
Blockbuster result for Coburg Drive-In
One of Victoria’s last remaining drive-in cinemas has been reeled in by a buyer for $12.5 million.
News
The iconic Coburg Drive-in is up for sale
For families and couples in Melbourne’s north, trips to the Coburg Drive-in have been a rite of passage on Friday and Saturday nights for more than 50 years.
News
Pentridge Prison hotel gets green light
Taiwanese-backed Shayher Group has won approval for a 19-storey apartment hotel in Melbourne’s north as it presses ahead with the redevelopment of a former prison site into a $1 billion masterplanned community.
News
Pentridge Prison could house backpackers
Talk about an arresting development! Pentridge Prison’s notorious D Division has hit the market, with a price tag of $4.5 million.
Inspiration & Style
A new face for old Pentridge Prison building
The transformation of Melbourne’s former Pentridge Prison continues apace, with a Melbourne architecture firm creating a stunning design for the facility’s old Building 18.
