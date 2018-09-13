Real commercial

The iconic Coburg Drive-in is up for sale

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 13 SEPTEMBER 2018
The Coburg Drive-in has been sold.
The Coburg Drive-in has been sold.

For families and couples in Melbourne’s north, trips to the Coburg Drive-in have been a rite of passage on Friday and Saturday nights for more than 50 years.

And now those with a bit of coin in their pocket and an eye for the future can buy their own major piece of nostalgia, with the entire drive-in now on the market.

But moviegoers need not fear – the iconic evening attraction, which opened in 1965, will remain a cinema destination for at least the next 10 years, with current owner Village Cinemas to lease the property back from whoever buys it.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The popular drive-in – the largest in the Southern Hemisphere – is tipped to attract significant interest from developers and land bankers, with the underlying 8.1ha of land potentially a gold mine for development in future years.

The drive-in features three screens and is the largest in the Southern Hemisphere.

The site at 155 Newlands Rd, 11km from Melbourne’s CBD, has three screens and a traditional candy shop, with 670sqm of buildings on the property.

It returns $597,000 in annual rent, with 3% annual increases.

Coburg drive-in

The property has 670sqm of buildings, including the traditional candy shop.

Once sold, the site will be subject to a guaranteed 10-year triple net leaseback to Village Cinemas.

The drive-in is being marketed by JLL’s Adrian Rowse, Brad Elder and Tony Iuliano, who have not disclosed a potential price guide for the property.

Coburg Drive-in

The drive-in has been a Coburg fixture since 1965.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.