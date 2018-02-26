Pentridge Prison could house backpackers

Listing agent Killen Thomas chief executive John Camilleri is selling the D Division block at Pentridge Prison. Picture: Tim Carrafa

Talk about an arresting development! Pentridge Prison’s notorious D Division has hit the market, with a price tag of $4.5 million.

And its sale could soon see backpackers following in the footsteps of some of our most infamous criminals, with a temporary stay in one of the cells that housed the likes of Mark “Chopper” Read and the last man to be hanged, Ronald Ryan.

The heritage-listed 1870 building’s dark history hasn’t fazed would-be buyers.

Some are proposing to turn the 160 cells into backpacker accommodation and others are considering restaurants, cafes, wine cellars and self-storage.

Killen Thomas chief executive John Camilleri is selling the old prison building, in Urquhart St, Coburg, and describes the listing as a “pretty unique animal”.

“I’m by no means a specialist in selling jail cells but obviously, those who’ve shown interest in it will play on the fact that this was a jail,” he says.

The two-level building with a distinctive dome roof housed some of the state’s worst prisoners while they awaited sentence until the prison’s closure in 1997.

It has since been used for party bookings and currently hosts ghost tours.

The former prison precinct is being redeveloped into a medium-density residential village that includes apartments, townhouses, cafes, restaurants and childcare facilities.

Camilleri says there is strong interest in D Division.

“At this stage, we’re getting a pretty good vibe from this listing,” he says.

This article from the Herald Sun first appeared as “Pentridge Prison cells could house backpackers as infamous D Division block hits the market”.