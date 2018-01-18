A new face for old Pentridge Prison building

The transformation of Melbourne’s former Pentridge Prison continues apace, with a Melbourne architecture firm creating a stunning design for the facility’s old Building 18.

Ola Studios won a public competition to create a new future for the soon-to-be-reborn building, which is to become a space for heritage tour groups to meet, historic information to be displayed, and could incorporate a retail outlet or coffee shop.

The structure will be housed within a transparent, light steel frame, creating an eerie effect that will form a stunning nighttime scene.

The design is the latest step in the Coburg prison’s rebirth as an urban village, complete with apartments, retail stores, a shopping centre, hotel, cafes and even a 15-screen cinema complex.

Ola’s design for Building 18 is based around a dramatic, vaulted corridor that could serve as a central hall or multi-purpose gallery.

Adjacent are a number of spaces that have been touted as a potential library and multimedia screening room.

Anthony Goh, spokesman for developer Shayher Group, says the new building will also pay homage to the site’s history.