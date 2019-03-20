Real commercial

New life for Coburg’s former Ferla Social Club

News
Aron Lewin | 20 MARCH 2019
The home of the former Ferla Social Club.
A catering business has found its new base inside the former Ferla Social Club.

The reception centre and hall at 218 Sydney Rd, Coburg sold last week for between $1.2-$1.3 million.

Melbourne Commercial Group agent Domenic Dastoli says the 582sqm property attracted interest mostly from owner occupiers.

“Interested parties included a guy who wanted to run a music hall as well as a community for the elderly,” Dastoli says.

Antipasto might still be served inside the former Ferla Social Club.

“Some developers also looked at it, but because it doesn’t have much frontage they weren’t really interested.

“There were a few boxes it didn’t tick.”

For many years the social club held dinner dances and functions inside the 353sqm building.

It features a commercial kitchen and rear courtyard and is suitable for a range of uses including a gym or training studio, dance studio or a church hall.

Regular functions were held inside the hall.

The commercial kitchen is perfect for a catering company.

Dastoli says the eventual buyer is in the food game.

“Whether they convert the building into a place to sit and have a meal, I’m not too sure,” Dastoli says.

The property went to auction in November and passed in before the private sale.

It last sold for $150,000 in July 1996, according to CoreLogic data.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Ciao to the home of the former Ferla Social Club”.

