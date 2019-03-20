New life for Coburg’s former Ferla Social Club
A catering business has found its new base inside the former Ferla Social Club.
The reception centre and hall at 218 Sydney Rd, Coburg sold last week for between $1.2-$1.3 million.
Melbourne Commercial Group agent Domenic Dastoli says the 582sqm property attracted interest mostly from owner occupiers.
“Interested parties included a guy who wanted to run a music hall as well as a community for the elderly,” Dastoli says.
“Some developers also looked at it, but because it doesn’t have much frontage they weren’t really interested.
“There were a few boxes it didn’t tick.”
For many years the social club held dinner dances and functions inside the 353sqm building.
It features a commercial kitchen and rear courtyard and is suitable for a range of uses including a gym or training studio, dance studio or a church hall.
Dastoli says the eventual buyer is in the food game.
“Whether they convert the building into a place to sit and have a meal, I’m not too sure,” Dastoli says.
The property went to auction in November and passed in before the private sale.
It last sold for $150,000 in July 1996, according to CoreLogic data.
This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Ciao to the home of the former Ferla Social Club”.