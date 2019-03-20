New life for Coburg’s former Ferla Social Club

The home of the former Ferla Social Club.

A catering business has found its new base inside the former Ferla Social Club.

The reception centre and hall at 218 Sydney Rd, Coburg sold last week for between $1.2-$1.3 million.

Melbourne Commercial Group agent Domenic Dastoli says the 582sqm property attracted interest mostly from owner occupiers.

“Interested parties included a guy who wanted to run a music hall as well as a community for the elderly,” Dastoli says.

“Some developers also looked at it, but because it doesn’t have much frontage they weren’t really interested.

“There were a few boxes it didn’t tick.”

For many years the social club held dinner dances and functions inside the 353sqm building.

It features a commercial kitchen and rear courtyard and is suitable for a range of uses including a gym or training studio, dance studio or a church hall.

Dastoli says the eventual buyer is in the food game.

“Whether they convert the building into a place to sit and have a meal, I’m not too sure,” Dastoli says.

The property went to auction in November and passed in before the private sale.

It last sold for $150,000 in July 1996, according to CoreLogic data.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Ciao to the home of the former Ferla Social Club”.