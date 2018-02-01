Real commercial

Burleigh Heads

Developer buys Billabong’s Gold Coast headquarters
Surf retailer Billabong’s former headquarters at the Gold Coast’s Burleigh Heads has been picked up by a local developer, The Potter Group, in a $3.8 million deal.
National Storage swallows Burleigh Heads storage business
Major storage facility operator National Storage has won the race to secure an established Gold Coast business in the tightly held storage shed market.
Singapore group buys surfwear giant’s Gold Coast HQ
ingapore-listed AIMS AMP Capital Industrial REIT has swooped on the local headquarters of surfwear maker Boardriders, Inc. in the Gold Coast suburb of Burleigh Heads, sweeping up the property for $38.46 million.
MMA and sushi maker on menu in six-pack of Burleigh Heads tenancies
A entire Burleigh Heads industrial complex that counts a mixed martial arts facility, a sushi manufacturer and an eclectic events space among its tenancies is on the market.
Burleigh Heads at top of Queensland wish list
A perfect storm of market conditions has pushed Burleigh Heads to the top of Queensland’s commercial property wish list.
