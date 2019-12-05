Developer buys Billabong’s Gold Coast headquarters

The former headquarters of Billabong at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast.

Surf retailer Billabong’s former headquarters at the Gold Coast’s Burleigh Heads has been picked up by a local developer, The Potter Group, in a $3.8 million deal.

The Aussie retailer’s former space, encompassing a 4117sqm site at 219 Burleigh Connection Rd, is set to be redeveloped.

The Potter Group director Zac Potter says the site will be redeveloped into a mixed-use centre comprising food retail, office space and medical tenancies, starting in the first half of 2020.

“We are very pleased to announce our acquisition of this high-profile Burleigh Heads development site, building on our extensive portfolio of blue chip Gold Coast properties,’’ Potter says.

“Our aim is to demolish the existing vacant building and commence construction of the new mixed-use centre in May 2020 with a view to complete by December 2020.”

The Billabong headquarters site was sold by Knight Frank partner Mark Witheriff.

The Potter Group is also developing a number of upmarket industrial warehousing projects on the Gold Coast and also owns Central on Broadbeach comprising 13 separate titles bought over six years and held for the past 12 years.

Development approval has been received for the $700m redevelopment of Central on Broadbeach into a mixed use residential, commercial and retail development comprising twin towers over a three-level podium base and four levels of basement car parking.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.