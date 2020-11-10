$400m Accor hotel-apartment towers coming to Burleigh Heads beachfront

The Mondrian hotel brand is coming to Australia and Burleigh Heads beach front has been chosen as the location for its first branded hotel-residence.

Accommodation giant Accor has teamed with Brisbane developers Chris and Letitia Vitale of Vitale Projects, and leading hospitality group sbe, to deliver the 22-storey dual-tower Mondrian Gold Coast.

The $400 million develoment will be built on 4037 sqm of prime beach front land on the corner of First Avenue and The Esplanade and be made up of two towers, one housing a 208-room hotel and the other a residential complex made up of 89 luxury residential apartments.

The buildings will be united by a three-level podium that acts as the building’s common space and hub of activity, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, spa, restaurants, and swimming pools, all overlooking the beach and Burleigh Headland National Park.

Both hotel guests and residents will have direct access to the beach thanks to the development’s 80m of ocean frontage.

Vitale Projects director Chris Vitale said: “It has been our long-term vision to develop a premier beach front destination and residential address along the Gold Coast.

“Hotel-branded residences are gaining steam around the world, and with very few true luxury branded residences in Australia, prestige property buyers at Mondrian Gold Coast will have the rare opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a private residence with full access to elevated hotel amenities and services,” he said.

The landmark residential tower and adjacent hotel was designed by multi-award-winning architect Elenberg Fraser and will include striking arches, vertical and horizontal gardens and waterscapes.

This coastal Queensland location will be sbe’s first hotel property in Australia after the recent openings of Hyde Paradiso lounge and bar in Surfers Paradise and Hyde Perth, further expanding the brand’s luxury lifestyle experiences.

Mondrian Gold Coast is one of nine new Mondrian properties that sbe plans to open globally by 2022, with six more to be announced. It follows the company’s recent opening of Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, and the announcement of Mondrian Shoreditch London set to open in 2021.