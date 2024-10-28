Controversial TV chef Pete Evans’ failed ‘caveman cafe’ up for grabs

A Burleigh Heads cafe that served up quirky ‘caveman’ dishes curated by controversial former TV chef Pete Evans has hit the market.

The prime beachside site traded as the Paleo Cafe for about seven years before its closure in 2022, engaging Evans as a menu consultant and ambassador for the franchise, which grew to ten locations across Queensland as well as interstate and in New Zealand.

Evans was a longstanding judge on Seven’s My Kitchen Rules series, before he was spectacularly dumped by the network in 2020 after airing Covid-19 conspiracy theories and posting an anti-Semitic meme on social media.

The 51-year-old has authored several paleo cookbooks and was regularly spotted at the Gold Coast cafe, which belonged to a chain founded in Cairns by Marlies Hobbs.

Also known as the ‘caveman diet’, paleo includes whole foods like meat, eggs, vegetables and nuts which could have been available to our ancestors from the Paleolithic period of more than 10,000 years ago.

RWC Burleigh Group is taking the 242 sqm holding with an al fresco area and 12 carparking spaces to auction on November 15, with the contents of the former cafe included in the sale.

Property records show the site at 2 Park Ave was owned by Rexnet Holdings Pty Ltd, a family company with four directors.

It last changed hands in 2008 for $1.2m, and most recently traded as Paperbark Cafe.

Agent Travis Rayner said the owners were committed to the sale.

“This is such an affordable opportunity for any business or investor wanting to acquire that

trophy location on the Gold Coast in one of the most sought-after suburbs,” Mr Rayner said.

“Due to the seller’s circumstances, they don’t want to test the market — they want it sold come auction day.”

Co-agent Ryan Langham said Burleigh Heads was in strong demand, with yields as tight as 3.6 per cent in that area.

The property would suit a buyer looking to run their own business from the premises, he said.

“We anticipate strong interest from owner occupiers, but also investors looking to capitalise on the strong growth this market is seeing.

“There aren’t many properties in that part of the Burleigh Heads that have 12 dedicated parking spaces.”

Mr Langham said local rents were up to $1,200 per square metre, while a typical commercial transaction in Burleigh Heads was “well over $5m”.

Evans was also dumped by multiple brand partners for his increasing controversial outbursts, and left Sydney to establish a health retreat in the Byron Bay hinterland with wife Nicola.

The couple established Evolve Sanctuary on a 7.9ha Byrrill Creek property purchased for $1m in October 2020.

It was listed for sale earlier this year at $3.9m, with an option for the new owner to keep Evans on to run the retreat uner a lease agreement.