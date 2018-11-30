Real commercial

MMA and sushi maker on menu in six-pack of Burleigh Heads tenancies

Adrian Ballantyne | 30 NOVEMBER 2018
The Burleigh Heads industrial complex at 36 Central Drive.
A entire Burleigh Heads industrial complex that counts a mixed martial arts facility, a sushi manufacturer and an eclectic events space among its tenancies is on the market.

The six strata lots at 36-38 Central Drive are to be sold in one line, offering investors the chance to secure a diverse range of secure tenants in one hit.

The complex is fully leased and attracts a combined income of almost $250,000 annually, with the tenants paying all outgoings.

Those tenants include BBA Mixed Martial Arts Fitness Facility, Sushi-Pro and warehouse-style events space Mo’s Desert Clubhouse.

The mixed martial arts centre within the Burleigh Heads complex.

The site is being marketed by Ray White Commercial Gold Coast’s Jared Johnson and Lachlan Marshall will auction the strata lots on Thursday, December 6.

Johnson says the site ticks a lot of boxes, and is expected to sell on an attractive high yield.

“The asset benefits from a mix of long-standing tenants and has a commanding corner site with a total land area of 3663sqm,” he says.

The Mo’s Desert Clubhouse events space.

“With a net lettable area of 1887sqm and the freestanding building constructed with quality concrete tilt paneling, this asset really does have it all.”

The complex is surrounded by major local drawcards, including Treetops Shopping Centre, Bunnings Warehouse, Stocklands Shopping Centre, Australia Post, Kennards Hire, Westpac and Marymount College.

The properties will be auctioned off-site at the Gold Coast Turf Club.

