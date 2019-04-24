Sydney’s iconic Regent Theatre could be yours

The Richmond Regent, one of Sydney’s oldest cinemas, could soon change hands.

An iconic building adored by film enthusiasts and lovers of old-world charm is up for grabs.

Complete with more than 500 seats, a welcoming foyer, candy bar and a crying room for mums and bubs, the Richmond Regent Theatre is set to sell after 30 years with $1.6 million hopes.

The quintessential Art Deco twin cinema has been run by Kurrajong’s John Levy, who has breathed life into the heritage Windsor St property while bringing smiles to the faces of locals and out-of-area movie buffs.

Recalling his earliest memories of the Regent, which was opened by television presenter Mike Walsh in 1935, the owner said he quickly fell in love with the old theatre.

“I have always been interested in the movie industry and worked in it over the years, so I was looking for an old theatre I could buy or reopen,” Levy, 81, says.

One of Levy’s first achievements was taking the part-time operation and converting it into a full-time twin cinema — and decades later it still gets bums on seats with sellout sessions. The thriving venue also hosts themed events.

“We do one every so often and it’s usually a silent event because the locals love to dress up and come along for fun; we had a full house for our Bohemian Rhapsody night,” he says.

A first release venue, which still screens up to 12 sessions a day, the Regent is showing several films, including Dumbo, Captain Marvel, Missing Link and The Curse of the Weeping Woman.

The alluring box office is now selling early-bird tickets for Wednesday’s release of Avengers: Endgame.

Decades on, Levy is still glad he dedicated a small space near the foyer for a well-lit, two-row crying room, as well as reintroducing “the love seats”.

Despite having plenty of help from his children since losing his wife 11 years ago, he is regrettably selling to retire.

“I’d like to see someone keep the place running as we have … I would hate to see it close.”

Listing agent Thomas Muller from Coutts North West says the landmark is was attracting families who are lovers of nostalgia.

“Just through social media, our post had reached 17,000 people in the first two days, which is huge,” Muller says.

“This really is a step back in time with its swirly brown carpet, old pointer boards and the lolly bar … even schools like taking students there to see something different.”

This article from the Hills Shire Times originally appeared as “Richmond Regent Theatre set to sell after 30 years”.