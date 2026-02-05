Landmark Banyo site hits market with plans for 400 new Brisbane homes

Developers can bid for a rare 6.46ha Brisbane site offering space for 400 new dwellings as the state tries to tackles its housing crisis.

Brisbane’s middle ring is set for a huge residential transformation with the release of a major medium-density infill development site at 56 Blinzinger Road, Banyo, on Brisbane’s north.

It offers capacity for up to 400 new dwellings, as recently announced by Queensland deputy premier Jarod Bleijie.

Ray White Special Projects Queensland, in partnership with KPMG Transaction Advisors, on behalf of Economic Development Queensland (EDQ), are marketing the site that is being offered to the market as two development opportunities, designed to deliver both residential and affordable housing.

Matthew Fritzsche of Ray White Special Projects Queensland said the offering was one of the most compelling infill opportunities available in Brisbane’s middle ring.

“Large-scale, well-located infill sites of this calibre are exceptionally rare, particularly those with the capacity to deliver genuine housing diversity,” Mr Fritzsche said.

“This site allows developers to respond directly to Brisbane’s housing needs while capitalising on strong transport connectivity, established amenity and a precinct already undergoing meaningful urban renewal.”

The 6.03ha opportunity supports a mix of townhouses and apartments of up to five storeys, with flexibility to accommodate retirement living, aged care, land lease or community-style residential outcomes.

A separate 0.43-hectare Affordable Housing Project is available to eligible Community Housing Providers, ensuring the creation of a diverse and inclusive community.

Mark Creevey of Ray White Special Projects said EDQ’s commitment to fast-tracking outcomes added further weight to the opportunity.

“The intention to declare a Provisional Priority Development Area is a significant signal to the market,” Mr Creevey said.

“It provides clarity, confidence and a more efficient pathway to delivery – something developers are actively seeking in the current environment.”

Located within Brisbane’s inner-north growth corridor, Banyo benefits from direct rail access to the CBD, immediate proximity to major road networks, and close links to Brisbane Airport, the Australia TradeCoast and key employment hubs.

Tony Williams of Ray White Special Projects said Banyo’s evolution from a predominantly industrial area into a modern, mixed-use residential precinct was well underway.

“Banyo has quietly become one of Brisbane’s most compelling middle-ring suburbs,” Mr Williams said.

“Strong demographics, improving amenity and excellent connectivity are attracting families, professionals and downsizers alike.

“This site sits right at the heart of that transformation and offers developers a chance to shape the next chapter of the precinct.”

With Brisbane’s housing supply under increasing pressure, the Banyo opportunity is expected to draw strong interest from both private developers and community housing providers seeking scale, certainty and long-term growth fundamentals.