Sydney calls in Brits to design $1.5bn Circular Quay Tower

An artist’s impression of the Circular Quay Tower being developed by Lendlease.

Development and construction giant Lendlease has drafted in top British architect Foster + Partners to design its $1.5 billion Circular Quay Tower, which is being pitched as Sydney’s tallest office building.

The landmark building is one a series of new skyscrapers getting under way that will reshape the city’s skyline, with AMP Capital, Mirvac Group and Chinese players Dalian Wanda and Poly Group also developing towers.

The Circular Quay precinct at 180 George St includes what could become Sydney’s tallest office tower with a roof structure of up to 263m high.

It also comprises a low rise community building, a large public plaza fronting George Street and a secondary plaza on Rugby Place.

The scheme is also characterised by a network of pedestrian laneways that crisscross the site at different levels to connect and enliven the precinct. The laneways will be lined with shops, cafes and bars, celebrating Sydney as a unique destination.

Lendlease managing director, urban regeneration Mark Menhinnitt says the Foster + Partners’ refined scheme recognises the need for strong integration and activation of the ground plane, while ensuring the tower is a spectacular landmark worthy of its iconic location.

Workers and visitors will be welcomed to an abundance of retail, dining and entertainment, and arts and culture

“Circular Quay Tower, to be located on a new internationally recognised address, will provide a dynamic workplace and environment for Sydney’s future generation of office occupiers.

“Fronting the reinvigorated city spine of George St with two new plazas, workers and visitors will be welcomed to an abundance of retail, dining and entertainment, and arts and culture,” Menhinnitt says.

For 50 years, Foster + Partners has designed some of the world’s most notable buildings including the Hearst Tower in New York, The Gherkin in London and Deutsche Bank Place in Sydney.

Lendlease last December won the backing of China’s Ping An Real Estate and Japan’s Mitsubishi Estate Asia for the project, which also includes a public plaza and a smaller building.

Ping An Real Estate and Mitsubishi Estate Asia have 50 per cent and 30 per cent interests, respectively, while Lendlease retains a 20 per cent interest in Circular Quay Tower.

The Australian foreshadowed the Foster + Partners appointment in March after an design competition, which drew in major international and local architectural teams.

The Foster + Partners consortium includes local designer Architectus and engineering con­sultant the Robert Bird Group.

Local architectural firm, Stewart Hollenstein, has been selected to remodel the Jacksons on George site.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.