How this Tassie town inspired Marta Dusseldorp’s Bay of Fires

When award-winning actress Marta Dusseldorp had the idea for a new TV series Bay of Fires during lockdown in 2020, she had the west coast of Tasmania in mind as the ideal location for the crime/thriller.

She brought in esteemed TV writers and producers Andrew Knight and Max Dann along for the creative journey, and she’s since become close with the locals who live in Queenstown, along with nearby Strahan and Zeehan, where Bay of Fires has been filmed.

Dusseldorp left Sydney for the Apple Isle seven years ago, relocating with her husband Ben Winspear and their two daughters for a sea-change that has proved fruitful for the 52-year-old who has fallen in love with Tasmania.

“We shot a lot of Bay of Fires on Orr St, Queenstown, and there’s so many incredible places to visit when you come here,” says Marta Dusseldorp.

“It’s an old historic mining town and the high street is filled with history. What I love most is that this part of Tasmania is raw, untouched and held together by a very strong community of people who love and respect their neighbours and nature,” says Dusseldorp who first visited five years ago.

The opening scenes of Season 2 episode 1 was filmed in parts of rugged Queenstown you can only access by mountain bike riding. “It’s not for the faint hearted,” says Dusseldorp. “I nearly froze from hypothermia and had to be airlifted out. I did ride up here, it’s so beautiful if you can do it.”

Dusseldorp, who most of the time lives in Hobart, also has a getaway shack in this wild west pocket of Tassie.

“We love having a little place somewhere in the wilderness and far away from our usual home,” she says. “Tassie people like to get away and I stay at our shack in the west when we’re filming for four months of the year.”

Marta Dusseldorp’s Queenstown, Tasmania

Well known locals

Ray Arnold is an incredible artist from Melbourne who moved to Tasmania in the 1980s. He is a well-known visual artist who does a lot of screen printing and runs workshops from Queenstown. He is a Glover Prize winner, had more than 50 solo exhibitions in the USA and Australia and paints many landscapes of Tasmania. He is really dedicated to this place and also a neighbour.

Things to do

The West Coast Wilderness Railway is a must-do in Queenstown. It’s a restored heritage train that once rode all the way to the seaside town of Strahan. It doesn’t go that fair anymore, it does half the length. I love that it’s the old click and pull style train from way back that’s been brought back to life.

The Paragon Theatre in Queenstown is an amazing art deco building where we had the screening of Season 2 for Bay of Fires. The theatre first opened in 1933 and subsequently closed in 1985. It has been lovingly restored and reopened in 2003 as a 60-seater luxury cinema. It changed hands once again and closed in 2014, only to make its way back in 2017 with new owners Joy and Anthony Coulson.

An incredible contemporary art gallery called The Soggy Brolly where local artists exhibit their work is a must-visit on Orr Street. It’s owned and run by local graphic design studio owner Lea Walpole. You’ll see Mt Owen from the main street as it sits behind the hum of shops in all its majesty; an orange-tinged colour in the morning, and the top of the mountain covered in snow.

Where to stay and dine

Penghana Bed & Breakfast has certainly stood the test of time. It was built in 1898 for the General Manager of the Mount Lyell Mining and Railway Company, Mr Robert Sticht. He was the most powerful man in the town, and this beautiful home back was built for him. These days you can visit and stay. They make beautiful meals and scones here. I love the breakfast in the morning.

Moonscape Wine Bar & Café Queenstown is where you go for the best hand-made pizza. We would go there every Friday and Saturday when filming Bay of Fires. That’s 150 cast and crew eating on the street every week! We also went to the historic pub on the corner called The Empire. They do a wicked steak diane and chips. It’s delicious.

The mother and daughter duo behind Peppermint Ridge Catering provided all the food for us while filming in this area. Mother Wendy cooks all the food in her van and never gets it wrong. She made us lots of cookies that were great for dunking in hot tea. In the dead of winter, she made us soups, a hot stir-fry and curries -something that warms your whole body when working in minus 7 degrees in June, July and August here.

Mimso Kitchen. The owner of this fabulous restaurant works out of the Gold Rush Motor Inn in Queenstown. She is a one-woman band. Her Thai food is the best I have ever eaten. She makes this amazing stir fry with chili basil vegetables and tofu. I call her when I am heading in. It’s a 4.5-hour drive from Hobart, and she has all the food ready, with extra in bags for me to take back with me.