Circular Quay
News
Australia’s first Waldorf Astoria to be built on infamous Circular Quay site
News
Mirvac lodges plans for new Circular Quay tower
Property developer Mirvac has lodged fresh plans for a major tower at Sydney’s Circular Quay, kicking off a new race to build city offices for an expected longer-term recovery in the property sector.
News
Singapore buyer zeroes in on $500m Circular Quay tower
Singapore’s Keppel Capital has emerged as the latest suitor to target a stake in the $500 million-plus office tower at Circular Quay that Chinese group Poly Global has kicked off, ahead of locking in a tenant.
News
Chinese developer fielding interest in $500m Circular Quay tower
Chinese property developer Poly Global has snared strong interest in the $500 million tower it is building at Sydney’s Circular Quay, with local listed company GPT eyeing off a play to buy into the development.
News
Cruise company takes 75-year lease on Vanuata island
Royal Caribbean has stolen a march on its rivals, including Carnival, taking a 75-year lease on an island in Vanuatu to offer passengers a private destination on its South Pacific cruises.
News
Salesforce to anchor Sydney’s new tallest tower
Customer relationship giant Salesforce will anchor the building of Sydney’s tallest office tower with the Lendlease development at Circular Quay, the first of a wave of new projects being anchored by hi-tech tenants.
News
Circular Quay skyscraper on cards after $190m site sale
Property group Dexus has secured a site for Sydney’s next super tower just one block back from Circular Quay by picking up a building from Canada’s Brookfield for a reported $190 million.
News
Banks lead charge in mid-sized office market
The mid-market has emerged as the sweet spot in office leasing at the start of this year but big requirements from banks looking to split their operations and from flexible space groups could see larger deals struck later this year.
News
Shortlist for Sydney ferry wharves overhaul narrows to two
Sydney’s Circular Quay is a step closer to a major overhaul with the Berejiklian government quietly shortlisting rival consortiums — one led by Lendlease and the other by Plenary Group — for a $2 billion overhaul of the ferry wharves precinct.
News
Towers chase tenants as Circular Quay takes off
Sydney’s Circular Quay is bracing for a wave of new office developments, with fund manager AMP Capital locking in accountants Deloitte for a major precommitment in its new $3 billion tower and rival Lendlease drawing interest from the Commonwealth Bank’s wealth arm for its project.
