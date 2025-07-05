MCC ex-boss David Jones’ secret mancave scores big payday

A Cremorne warehouse where former Melbourne Cricket Club president David Jones displayed his lifetime’s collection of classic cars and memorabilia has revved to a $2.2m sale.

Mr Jones’ family put the property on the market following his death in February and it went under the hammer earlier this week.

It’s good news for the remainder of the 750 auctions scheduled across Victoria this week, according to PropTrack.

RELATED: St Kilda Rd: Flight Centre’s ex-HQ set for new shake-up

Douglas Menzies Chambers sells for $23m in Melbourne CBD

$20m upgrade for TAC HQ targets working parents, access, inclusion

Aside from his time at the cricket club’s helm, Mr Jones served as gaming and lottery giant Tattersall’s chairman and for nine years as the Moomba Festival’s chairman.

He was also an ex-Victorian Chamber of Commerce director and a Rotary Club of Melbourne long-term member and past president.

The avid car collector’s warehouse at 116 Green St showcased a 1972 Ferrari Dino GT, 1955 MG Roadster, circa-1913 ‘6-666’ number plate and collectibles such as vehicle parts.

Commercial real estate agency Colliers Melbourne director Ben Baines said the cars and other items would be sold separately by Donington Auctions on July 12 and 13.

“A lot of groups asked us if they could purchase both the property and memorabilia,” Mr Baines said.

However, the 290sq m warehouse itself turned out to be popular with buyers after six bidders contested Thursday’s auction.

“The majority of those parties were looking to have something similar to what Mr Jones had,” Mr Baines said.

A local owner-occupier snapped up the warehouse that was listed with circa-$2m price hopes.

Mr Baines said the sale demonstrated the strength of Cremorne and Richmond’s commercial market, which has seen increased demand since the Reserve Bank’s rate cuts earlier this year.

“A lot of that demand has been from interstate and international buyers as well,” Mr Baines added.

Fellow listing agent, Teska Carson director Matthew Feld, said that the warehouse was one of the best he had seen hit the local market for some time.

“We had expected it to generate strong interest,” he said.

Donington Auctions’ website states that the 1972 Ferrari GT Dino Coupe is expected to sell for a sum between $800,000 to $1m, with bids starting at $400,000.

The ‘6-666’ number plate is estimated to fetch $350,000 to $400,000, with bids starting at $80,000.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Matthew Dellavedova sells bayside home after Melbourne exit

Revealed: $2bn social housing opportunity in Victoria

Prime Altona swim school property heads to auction