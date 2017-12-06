Real commercial

Supersized future awaits Piedimonte’s supermarket

News
Nathan Mawby | 06 DECEMBER 2017
Piedimonte's supermarket is set for a revamp with plans for an apartment complex above and brand new supermarket and bottle shop fitout in its place.
Piedimonte’s supermarket is set for a revamp with plans for an apartment complex above and brand new supermarket and bottle shop fitout in its place.

Piedimonte’s supermarket is on the cusp of a supersized future. 

The much loved Piedimonte’s supermarket in Fitzroy North could face demolition and a future as a seven-storey apartment complex with a brand new supermarket and bottle shop below.

The supermarket has grown a lot from when it was an Italian food store established at Best St, Fitzroy North, in 1958. The generational family business has since become known for its independence and range of Italian products hard to find in major supermarkets.

They were also one of the first supermarkets in the state to ban cage-laid eggs.

The proposed overhaul would retain the facades of a few neighbouring houses and businesses along Best St and Scotchmere St, but turn the wider site into a mixed-use development with 89 apartments above the retail spaces.

Piedimonte supermarket Fitzroy North Melbourne

The proposed Piedimonte’s supermarket development as it will look along Best St.

Planning documents show the $45 million redevelopment would be staged at the hands of Piedimonte Developments and feature 23 one-bedroom apartments, 62 two-bedroom apartments, and four with three bedrooms.

The development has a design by Peddle Thorp Architects, who have previously worked on the Melbourne Aquarium and Rod Laver Arena.

The architects will be on hand for a public information session on December 7.

Early renders show elevated garden spaces on the upper levels and a mixed material facade along Best St and Scotchmere St.

Piedimonte supermarket Fitzroy North Melbourne

The Piedimonte’s supermarket redevelopment as it would be seen from Scotchmere St.

Three levels of basement carparking would be added to the site.

Objectors have questioned the size of the development on social media.

The public information session is being held at the Richmond Town Hall at 333 Bridge Rd, Richmond, between 6pm and 7pm on December 7.

This article from The Herald Sun was originally published as “Piedimonte’s supermarket planning new look and apartments upstairs”.

