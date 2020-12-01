Buy
Lendlease fund tests shopping mall market with $400m portfolio
News
Several new Costco warehouses planned across Australia
Costco plans to open several new warehouses across Australia over the next five years, with an expanded presence in Sydney a priority.
News
Cameron Park Plaza in one of NSW’s fastest growing markets sells for more than $60m
A shopping complex with a Woolies and a variety of speciality stores has changed hands for a massive sum in the first deal of its kind in more than a year.
News
Northern beaches supermarket to go up for auction
Supermarkets don’t frequently come up for auction, making this offering on the Northern Beaches a very rare opportunity.
News
Suburban Coles sold as more private investors chase supermarkets
A group of Melbourne investors has paid $13.77 million for a suburban Coles, as more private investors target pandemic-proof supermarkets.
News
Private investor buys pandemic-proof suburban Woolworths for $35 million
A Woolworths supermarket in suburban Melbourne has sold for $35 million as investors target pandemic-proof essential retailers.
News
A Woolworths Metro supermarket up for grabs in inner Melbourne
A Woolworths in a prime inner Melbourne location is up for sale, offering investors a chance to secure a pandemic-proof supermarket on a large landholding with development potential.
News
Pandemic-proof Woolworths and Coles supermarkets up for grabs
Two highly-prized suburban supermarkets – a Woolworths and a Coles – have hit the market amid a growing investor appetite for pandemic-proof essential retailers.
News
Buyers target pandemic-proof retailers as investment rebounds
Essential retailers such as supermarkets are expected to remain high on investors’ shopping lists this year after a rebound in buyer demand for retail assets.
News
Large investors target supermarkets and Bunnings during COVID
Institutional investors have been actively targeting ‘pandemic-proof’ retail assets, with Woolworths, Coles and Bunnings at the top of their wish lists.
105 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 11
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.