Student accommodation completes historic Brisbane arcade revamp

The new Student One towers above Elizabeth Arcade in Brisbane.

Brisbane’s Elizabeth Arcade’s new look has been completed, with a pair of student accommodation towers the new centrepieces of the historic thoroughfare.

The refurbished arcade, which links Elizabeth and Charlotte streets, now has 901 student beds above it, with student accommodation provider Student One operating the towers.

While you may not be able to see the features from street level, the buildings feature shared units and single studios, along with shared study areas, an outdoor cinema, media rooms and games rooms.

Designed by Arkhefield, the revamped 90m arcade beneath features double-height areas that ensure a consistent breeze flows through, while also including a number of areas intended to become the social hub for the students who call the towers home.

“The residents of the student accommodation towers will call Elizabeth Arcade their home, adding 24/7 activity, lots of colour and a sense of community,” Arkhefield says in a statement.

“The residents will be largely international as well as regional Australian students. A welcoming sense of place is important for them and Elizabeth Arcade will provide an introduction to Brisbane city.”