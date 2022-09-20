Revered sports pub The Captain Cook Hotel back on the market

One of Sydney’s best known sporting pubs – that once hosted a surprise gig from US rock royalty – is back on the market, just over a year after it was last sold.

The Captain Cook Hotel, a little more than a torpedo kick from the new Allianz Stadium is for sale again, 13 months after it sold for around $10.5 million in an off-market deal.

Given the incredible appetite for pubs post-Covid the hotel, which has since walked back from its ‘woke’ rebranding to The Captain, is sure to be keenly fought over.

Fresh from his recent purchase of the $45m Tacking Point Tavern in Point Macquarie, billionaire pub baron Arthur Laundy has said he continues to be interested in adding to his portfolio of around 80 plus pubs.

However he has warned the huge prices paid for pubs recently, could level off as interest rates and beer costs rise.

NRL Bulldogs major sponsor Laundy has said he’s not interested in the $175m Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay, which hospitality tsar Justin Hemmes recently toured, instead pointing to the owners of the nearby Big Bear Shopping Centre as potential buyers of the iconic establishment.

That could leave the Captain Cook, which dates back to 1914, as a possibility, given Laundy’s love of sport. The pub is a regular stop for fans before and after matches at Allianz Stadium and the SCG next door.

“The Hotel offers a multi-stream income offering to any investor or owner occupier, consisting of food & beverage, gaming, accommodation, and retail liquor. It is a popular venue with both locals and visitors,” the listing reads.

“The venue comprises of 22 accommodation rooms, a penthouse, rooftop area adjoining a private and expansive bar, 15 valuable Band 1 Poker Machine Entitlements, a single service ground floor bar, two separate dining spaces and a compact functional kitchen with adjacent cool room and dry stores.”

The 544sq m site, which sits at 162 Flinders Street, Paddington, on the corner of Flinders Street and Moore Park Road, also features a four-storey, 1,080sq m building with a rooftop offering 360-degree views.

It has been brought to market by Savills, who have described the pub as a “once in a generational investment in Sydney’s newly developed A grade entertainment precinct.”

Alongside its strong sporting links, the pub also boasts strong live music cred after it hosted a secret, free gig for US pop-rockers Green Day in 2014.

The property will be sold via In-room Auction on Tuesday 25 October commencing at 10:30am. The auction will be held at AuctionWORKS, Mezzanine Level, 50 Margaret Street, Sydney NSW 2000.

