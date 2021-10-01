Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
pubs
News
Revered sports pub The Captain Cook Hotel back on the market
News
Buyers seeking safety in long-term assets at Burgess Rawson portfolio sale
Investors are chasing certainty in familiar locations and essential service assets with long-term leases, with buyers new to commercial fighting for more affordable assets.
News
Arthur Laundy expects pub prices to level off as interest rates, beer costs rise
Hotel sale prices will ease thanks to the central bank lifting interest rates and the price of beer going up but Arthur Laundy is still on the lookout for acquisitions.
News
Imperial Homestead Hotel in York listed for sale following extensive renovations
One of just two hotels in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt town of York, has hit the market with a $1.8 million price tag.
News
Iris Capital’s Sam Arnaout buys ex-Wallaby Bill Young’s Wisemans Inn Hotel
One of the pub industry’s most active billionaires – Sam Arnaout of Iris Capital – has struck again, picking up the Wisemans Inn Hotel in Sydney from former Wallaby Bill Young.
News
Competition for niche assets ramping up as investors seek to diversify
When it comes to who buys what in the world of commercial real estate, different buyer types are typically associated with different assets.
News
Hunter Valley pub Caledonia Hotel, Singleton faces demolition over Australian flag
A Hunter Valley pub, patronised by leading MPs Barnaby Joyce and Matt Canavan, has been threatened with demolition over an Australian flag on its roof.
News
Fitzroy: Iconic Brunswick St building home to Labour in Vain hotel and Zetta Florence up for sale
A historic hotel and a paper and arts shop are among the tenants of a building in Melbourne’s inner north which is on the market for the first time in four decades.
News
Gunnedah Hotel for sale
The pub offers potential buyers the chance in invest in one of the fastest growing agricultural centres in NSW.
News
Kingscliff Beach Hotel bets on a $100m sale
A popular beach hotel about a 45-minute drive from Byron Bay and the Gold Coast has gone up for sale with an expected price tag of $100m.
33 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 4
Prev
1
2
3
4
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.