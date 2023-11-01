Red Hill Brewery: Renowned Mornington Peninsula brewhouse and cottage relists with multimillion-dollar price shave

An iconic brewery in the Mornington Peninsula has slashed it’s price hopes after a brief hiatus off the market.

While its price guide was undisclosed initially, it’s understood Red Hill Brewery at 88 Shoreham Rd, Red Hill was on the market towards the end of last year for around $8m.

Now, beer gurus can snap up their dream brewery for $4m-$4.4m in a private sale.

Kay & Burton executive director Gowan Stubbings said they decided to remove the listing over winter as “not much tends to happen on the Hill” at that time of year.

“The market is cyclical down the Mornington Peninsula,” Mr Stubbings said.

“Whether it’s a house, a farm, a chicken farm or a brewery, they always look nicer in the spring.”

He added that they adjusted the pricing since the last time it was on the market and had already started getting inquiries.

Red Hill Brewery was opened in 2005 by founders Karen and Dave Golding, who also were part of the beginnings of the Victorian Association of Microbreweries and Pink Boots Australia.

The Herald Sun earlier reported that co-founder Ms Golding said they fell in love with the property upon first sight.

“With all the beautiful hills, it was a little bit like the English countryside,” Ms Golding said.

“It’s definitely going to be hard to say goodbye.”

The entire property spans around two hectares — including the three-bedroom “Brewer’s Cottage” separate from the main brewery that has a private courtyard and outdoor entertaining area.

Additionally under the one title is the brewhouse, which comes with the associated buildings and equipment for running it like the shed that allows for production and dispatch onsite.

The bar, covered terrace, paddocks, dam and beer garden are also part of the Brewery’s offering.

Mr Stubbings said operating within a green wedge zone with all the necessary paper work like liquor licenses ready to be transferred to the next owner was what made this brewery so special.

“To try and emulate this or get this again, with liquor licenses and the infrastructure, would be very difficult to do (in this pocket),” he said.

“Someone can come on in and take on all the great work that the current owners have done over the years to establish the brand and business in the community and take it to the next level.

“I think there’s always the people in the world that love the thought of running a brewery down at the Mornington Peninsula.”

