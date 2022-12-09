Award-winning Red Hill Brewery looking to tap a new owner

An award-winning brewery that helped establish beer tourism in Victoria is ready for a new owner to tap into it.

And buyers from as far as China and New Zealand are already frothing the 88 Shoreham Rd, Red Hill, property that hit the market late last month.

Red Hill Brewery opened its doors in 2005 and its founders Karen and Dave Golding helped found industry groups the Victorian Association of Microbreweries and Pink Boots Australia.

The venue’s Imperial Stout is one of the nation’s most decorated, having regularly won gold medals from the Australian International Beer Awards over the past 18 years and further accolades at the Independent Beer Awards.

As the Mornington Peninsula’s first craft brewery, Ms Golding added it to a beer tourism map compiled along with a handful of other trailblazing venues and shared at information centres as early as 15 years ago.

“Now there’s a brewery tours map just for the Mornington Peninsula,” she said.

The 2.05ha property was zoned as agricultural land when the Goldings bought it and is big enough that they grow hops next to the brewery with room leftover for some horse paddocks.

However the area has subsequently been rezoned as green wedge, meaning developing other sites in the area is now much more difficult.

“We absolutely fell in love with it straight away … with all the beautiful rolling hills, it was a little bit like the English countryside,” Ms Golding said.

“It’s definitely going to be hard to say goodbye.”

While they are selling up to look for a new challenge, they will continue to live nearby on the Peninsula.

The Red Hill property’s main brewhouse handles production and dispatch of beers and adjoins a popular restaurant and cafe space with a bar and beer garden.

There is also carparking, a dam and the three-bedroom cottage the Goldings used to live in, but now offer as short-stay accommodation for beer lovers.

The latter has a private courtyard, open-plan living area and spacious kitchen.

Kay & Burton executive director Gowan Stubbings said punters were frothing the unique listing and pledged to throw in a slab for the buyer.

“There’s been publicans and entrepreneurs and investors, there’s even been contact from New Zealand, China and the United Kingdom,” Mr Stubbings said.

“It’s a great little pocket, and they make a great product.”

As the business was being sold as a going concern along with the real estate, he said anyone wishing to discuss the price would first have to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

However, the brewery stops appearing in Red Hill property searches beyond $8m, hinting a multimillion-dollar sale is likely to be served up.

Mr Stubbings said the complex sale could potentially be tapped by Christmas, giving the next owner a chance for a happy new beer.

Permits for the property require that it remain a brewery, or be used as a private residence.

Founded in 2005, Red Hill Brewery was among the first microbreweries of its kind with other early Victorian trailblazers including Holgate Brewhouse, Grand Ridge and Mountain Goat.

