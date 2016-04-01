Real commercial

Queens Wharf casino group buys $45m car park

News
Samantha Hutchinson | 01 APRIL 2016
Brisbane’s Queen’s Wharf development is set to go ahead
Brisbane’s Queen’s Wharf development is set to go ahead

The consortium developing Brisbane’s Queens Wharf casino precinct has bolstered its foothold close to the high-profile project by purchasing a nine-storey car park from Leigh Seymour, daughter of rich-lister Kevin Seymour, for $45 million.

The Destination Brisbane Consortium — consisting of Star Entertainment, Hong Kong investment group Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and developer Far East Consortium — secured the 1835sqm car park at 45 Charlotte St.

Seymour says she intends to reinvest the sale proceeds in a Brisbane commercial investment property with secure long-term leases.

The 429-car-space property with a ground-floor retail tenancy leased to Hertz car rental is expected to be rolled into the broader Queens Wharf project in the future.

The development will deliver more than $1 billion to the Queensland government.

The Queen’s Wharf consortium has added a nine-storey car park to its footprint.

“The large 1835sqm site also provides future development potential, and with the recent announcement of the Queens Wharf development and major infrastructure earmarked for George Street, this will only enhance the value of this precinct,” Knight Frank Queensland managing director Ben McGrath says.

McGrath negotiated the deal alongside Justin Bondi, and JLL’s Geoff McIntyre and Seb Turnbull.

The agents say the buyers were most attracted to the site’s development potential, located in the heart of Brisbane’s fastest-growing precinct.

Just 500m from Brisbane’s GPO, Festival Car Park is Brisbane’s only standalone car park. The property was sold separately after being marketed as part of a portfolio of three Seymour Group-associated assets late last year.

The consortium beat James Packer’s Crown Resorts to win the rights to develop the Queens Wharf project in July last year.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.