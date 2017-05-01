Buy
Car park
Investing
Car parks: What drives buyers to invest in parking spaces
News
Trio of Melbourne car parks offers rare opportunity
Three car parks in prime locations across Melbourne CBD and the St Kilda Rd district have hit the market. The largest of the car parks, located at 1 Queens Rd, covers six levels with 523 …
News
$54,000 car spaces among Australia’s most-viewed commercial properties
A pair of car spaces in the Adelaide CBD has proved that big things sometimes come in small packages on the commercial property market, with the parking spots among the most-viewed assets on Realcommercial. The two …
News
Why car spaces are a good place to park your cash
It might not have kerb appeal but there’s one property investment that’s almost certain to attract visitors.
News
Sydney’s Star Casino to charge $200m-plus for car park
Gaming heavyweight Star Entertainment has tapped Macquarie Capital to sell the car park concession at its Sydney casino in a move that could reap more than $200 million.
News
Trio of Adelaide car parks on the block
One of South Australia’s top private companies, the Peregrine Corporation, has put three major car parks in Adelaide’s CBD on the block for $200 million.
News
Free 15-minute parking comes to Townsville CBD
Free 15-minute parking will be introduced in Townsville’s CBD to encourage more people to come into the city.
News
Tiny quarter-acre car park to sell for $9m-plus
A Box Hill development site the same size as the quarter-acre block, once the centre of the great Australian homeowner dream, is set to top a whopping $9 million.
News
Geelong car park price soars 82% in 15 months
Living in the heart of Geelong’s CBD has never been more attractive to buyers as construction has started on several residential developments.
News
Queens Rd car park to become investor battleground
With the number of car parking spaces in Melbourne’s inner city continuing to dwindle, the sale of more than 500 of them below an office complex on St Kilda Rd is set to spark investor interest.
