Pub landlord to offload another major venue on the Sunshine Coast

Australia’s largest hotel landlord is offloading another one of its venues, with O’Malley’s Irish Pub on the Sunshine Coast listed for sale.

Owned by ASX-listed listed ALE Property Group, the pub is leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group (ALH), which is wholly owned by Endeavour Group, which in turn is majority owned by Woolworths.

The company recently sold three of its other Queensland venues at auction – Pelican Waters Tavern on the Sunshine Coast, and Kedron Park Hotel and Edinburgh Castle Hotel in Brisbane.

Combined, the sales totalled $22.9 million, with the Pelican Waters Tavern selling for $10.8 million, the Edinburgh Castle Hotel for $7.5 million and the Kedron Park Hotel for $4.6 million.

All three sold to Queensland investors, with another hotel in Victoria also selling for $3.06 million to a Queenslander.

The pubs are leased to Australia’s largest pub operator ALH, which is on a 25-year term to 2028 plus four 10-year options to 2068.

Now ALE is hoping to enjoy the luck of the Irish, with O’Malley’s to go under the hammer on May 12.

It too has a long-term lease with ALH.

The tavern licence also provides three detached bottle shops which are “critical” to Endeavour Group’s retail liquor network across the Sunshine Coast, according to the listing.

Those bottle shops are located at Maroochydore, Buderim and Wurtulla.

Located in the Mantra complex, the tavern is also set to benefit from the Mooloolaba Foreshore Redevelopment project, which includes a proposed tidal pool and adventure park and improved pedestrian linkages between the Mooloolaba Beach and the retail/hospitality precinct.

The pub also has a 3am liquor licence and is being marketed by Burgess Rawson agent Matthew Wright.