Proposed Dingley water world to now include surf park

The new Dingley water park will now include a beach and surfing.

Having a surf without leaving the suburbs or going near a beach could soon be a reality for people in Melbourne’s south-east, with plans for a major water park now including a surf component.

The proposed SurfnPlay Aqua Park would be the southern hemisphere’s largest indoor-outdoor water park if revised plans for the facility come to fruition, with the Dingley Village attraction set to become one of the city’s most significant tourist drawcard.

While the park, which was originally mooted in March last year, was already planned to be Australia’s largest, the latest plans submitted to Kingston Council have expanded on the original concept, most notably with the addition of a surf park that would include a beach pool and a state-of-the-art wave machine generating six waves per minute at heights of up to six feet.

According to reports, the surf park would have a designated zone for beginners, while the main wave area would be used by stronger surfers.

The surf park would be Melbourne’s second, with URBNSURF already operating successfully near the airport at Tullamarine.

Social media posts on SurfnPlay Aqua Park’s Facebook page show video of “Endless Surf” technology that the operator plans to use at the facility, while confirming that it had resubmitted its plans for the property to the council.

The $100 million park is being proposed by the Pellicano family, with the Herald Sun reporting VicRoads and Melbourne Water have already given the project the green light.

It is understood the park would include 1.82ha of indoor pools and facilities, with 1.3ha outside, including the new beach and surf space.

Construction of the attraction is tipped to generate 500 jobs, with a further 480 jobs once it opens.

The original proposal for the resort-style layout included nine food and entertainment venues, but was also expected to face planning challenges as it would be situated on protected ‘green wedge’ land.