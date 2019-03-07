Southern hemisphere’s biggest water park could be coming to Dingley

An artist’s impression of White Water Park at Dingley in Melbourne. Picture: Pellicano.

Plans for a state-of-the-art $100 million water park in Melbourne’s south east have been unveiled.

The proposed Wild Water Park, to be built at Dingley Village in Melbourne’s south-east, will be the biggest in Australia and is expected to attract more than a million visitors annually.

Plans released by developer Pellicano and hospitality group Zagame include 18,200sqm of indoor and 20,000sqm of outdoor cutting-edge water attractions.

The resort-style layout will also offer nine food and entertainment venues.

Pellicano managing director Nando Pellicano says future patrons can expect an impressive experience.

“At Pellicano we consistently aim to deliver high-quality, dynamic projects and we have made every effort to incorporate this ideology of excellence in the planning stages of this project,” he says.

“Pellicano has owned this site for over 30 years and is thrilled to reveal our plans to inject much-needed, year-round, all-weather fun into Melbourne’s family entertainment landscape.”

Zagame Corporation’s director Robert Zagame says the joint venture is an exciting opportunity for the state.

“With both companies established in Victoria, we embrace any opportunity to position our home state as the place to be, and we’re excited to witness the economic benefits a major tourism project such as this will deliver to our home,” he says.

“This partnership was a natural fit for Zagame as a well-established family-owned business, Pellicano’s values align closely with our own and we both continue to maintain a benchmark of excellence in all our business dealings.”

The group is working closely with the City of Kingston and the project is tipped to create 1184 jobs, though councillors have reportedly tempered excitement around the announcement, as the project is yet to win planning approval, and would be on land currently protected as ‘green wedge’.

Canadian-based leading water park designers WhiteWater West will create the park along with local architecture firm Peddle Thorp.